-$0.57 EPS Expected for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Olema Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLMA shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,490,000 after purchasing an additional 870,796 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,649,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,906 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 317,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 252,765 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.41.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

