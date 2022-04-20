$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.70. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

VTR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.56. 1,726,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,285.81%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

