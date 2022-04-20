0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002326 BTC on exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $233,366.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

