$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) to report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.57.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,945,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,195,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after buying an additional 209,382 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,999,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.59. 5,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,544. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $174.62 and a fifty-two week high of $255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

