$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

HLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $109,087,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $94,257,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,641,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after buying an additional 780,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.26. 2,818,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

