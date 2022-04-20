$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

NYSE:NSP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.79. 128,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32. Insperity has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

