$1.82 EPS Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) to announce $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.97. Watsco reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $12.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $6.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a 52 week low of $252.50 and a 52 week high of $318.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.94%.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.