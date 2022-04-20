10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.53 Million

Equities analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) to announce $113.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $105.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $613.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $618.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $855.25 million, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $906.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXG traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $62.42. 57,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,395. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.52 and a beta of 1.68. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

