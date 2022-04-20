11,395 Shares in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Portage Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 19.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Portage Biotech by 30.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Portage Biotech by 141.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Portage Biotech by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Portage Biotech by 34.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Portage Biotech Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Portage Biotech Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

