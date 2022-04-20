$117.18 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $117.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.88 million. Regional Management posted sales of $97.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $492.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.94 million to $495.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $551.60 million, with estimates ranging from $547.74 million to $555.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $119.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of RM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Regional Management has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $479.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Regional Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regional Management by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

