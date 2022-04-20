$12.40 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $12.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.54 billion. NIKE reported sales of $12.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $46.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $47.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $52.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.42 billion to $54.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,860,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.05. 7,193,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,148. NIKE has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.