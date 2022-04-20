12,635 Shares in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Bought by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,070,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,000 shares during the period.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,988. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.30.

