16,200 Shares in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 78.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.56. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($3.14). The firm had revenue of $249.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.02 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 2.77%. Analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $166,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

