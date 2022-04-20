1,631 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,724.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.