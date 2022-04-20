$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,001. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $120.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 528.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 189,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 515.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in TFI International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

