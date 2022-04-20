$2.18 EPS Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01. McDonald’s posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $10.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.96.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $256.11. 173,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,563. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

