$2.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Travelers Companies reported earnings of $3.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $13.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $15.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $18.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $176.95. The company had a trading volume of 102,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,575. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

