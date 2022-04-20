$2.39 Million in Sales Expected for Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) to announce $2.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. Renalytix posted sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 285.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix will report full year sales of $9.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $37.85 million, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $40.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renalytix.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renalytix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Renalytix in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of Renalytix stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 21,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,872. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.66. Renalytix has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $208.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Renalytix in the third quarter worth $9,983,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix in the fourth quarter worth $4,914,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Renalytix in the fourth quarter worth $2,786,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Renalytix by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 65,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the third quarter valued at $702,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

