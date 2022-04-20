$216.75 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) will post sales of $216.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.47 million to $220.00 million. GoPro reported sales of $203.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,162 shares of company stock worth $3,625,296. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.15. GoPro has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

GoPro Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.