$247.11 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $247.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.00 million and the lowest is $246.00 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $196.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $923.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.90 million to $926.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.78, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $80.13.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

