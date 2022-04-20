255 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 83,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.56. 22,176,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,747,586. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

