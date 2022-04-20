$273.30 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) to announce $273.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $264.40 million. ProPetro posted sales of $161.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 2.71. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ProPetro by 129.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

