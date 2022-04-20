$275.30 Million in Sales Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) to report $275.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.70 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $266.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.60. 796,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,972. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,315,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,756,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,505,000 after buying an additional 40,211 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after buying an additional 44,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

