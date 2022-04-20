2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock Price Down 6.5%

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.74. 3,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 443,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

