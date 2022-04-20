$357.97 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) to report $357.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.06 million. Conn’s posted sales of $363.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conn’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CONN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 6,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,270. Conn’s has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

