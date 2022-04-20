3,588 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mondelez International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after buying an additional 1,868,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,614 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average of $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

