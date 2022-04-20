$421.66 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) will report sales of $421.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $452.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,320. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.