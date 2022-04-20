$421.66 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) will report sales of $421.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $452.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,320. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

