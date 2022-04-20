4,419 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $313,589,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,165,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57.

