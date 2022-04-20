4,455 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $17.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $345.59. 1,291,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,402. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.85.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

