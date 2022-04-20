$472.22 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELEGet Rating) to post sales of $472.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.20 million and the lowest is $471.24 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $509.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

A number of analysts have commented on HELE shares. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.67.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.00. 2,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,683. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.29. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $189.65 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,250,000 after purchasing an additional 388,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,063,000 after purchasing an additional 95,539 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,358,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $263,020,000.

About Helen of Troy (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.