$472.22 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) to post sales of $472.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.20 million and the lowest is $471.24 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $509.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

A number of analysts have commented on HELE shares. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.67.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.00. 2,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,683. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.29. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $189.65 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,250,000 after purchasing an additional 388,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,063,000 after purchasing an additional 95,539 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,358,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $263,020,000.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

