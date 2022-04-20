$49.81 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $49.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.50 million and the highest is $50.04 million. Ooma posted sales of $45.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $210.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.24 million to $210.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $233.51 million, with estimates ranging from $232.20 million to $235.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

NYSE OOMA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 84,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,845. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $344.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.69 and a beta of 0.59. Ooma has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ooma by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 110.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ooma by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

