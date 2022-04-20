$51.34 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) to post $51.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.98 million and the highest is $51.70 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $53.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $209.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.76 million to $212.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $220.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $223.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

GSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.69. 26,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $756.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326. Company insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 68,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $7,301,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 117,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.