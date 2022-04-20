$532.19 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) will post $532.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $524.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.21 million. HEICO posted sales of $466.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. HEICO’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

HEI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

HEICO stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.82. The stock had a trading volume of 252,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $159.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.01.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $3,018,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

