5,392 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Kearns & Associates LLC

Kearns & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,604,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,752,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,311,000 after acquiring an additional 465,048 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $4.20 on Wednesday, hitting $112.50. 5,395,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,260. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.78.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

