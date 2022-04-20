5,544 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,544 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after buying an additional 145,772 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 31.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

