$56.18 Million in Sales Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) will post sales of $56.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.20 million and the lowest is $56.15 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $40.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $249.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.00 million to $249.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $327.24 million, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $335.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

SPT stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. 298,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,663. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -130.66 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $466,984.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 358,125 shares in the company, valued at $29,864,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,563 shares of company stock worth $10,664,853 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

