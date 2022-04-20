$574.47 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will post $574.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $572.00 million and the highest is $576.40 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $463.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Littelfuse stock traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.98. 947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $226.00 and a 12-month high of $334.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.