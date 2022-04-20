584 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 68.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $150.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.79. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

