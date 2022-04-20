$60.20 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) will report sales of $60.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.70 million to $61.00 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $56.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $251.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $253.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $269.80 million, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $272.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 163,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

