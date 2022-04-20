6,485 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,037,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,887,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,636,000 after buying an additional 969,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,861,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,546,506. The stock has a market cap of $242.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $239.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

