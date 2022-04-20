6,644 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.64. The company had a trading volume of 55,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,976. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $97.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

