$666.30 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to post sales of $666.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $667.20 million and the lowest is $665.40 million. Stericycle posted sales of $668.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,073,000 after buying an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,803,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,605,000 after buying an additional 63,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

SRCL stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 358,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,583. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

About Stericycle (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.