$69.39 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) to post sales of $69.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the highest is $70.02 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $68.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $292.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.73 million to $306.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $317.75 million, with estimates ranging from $302.35 million to $345.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. 632,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,686. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

