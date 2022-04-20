$79.69 Million in Sales Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) to report sales of $79.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.82 million and the lowest is $76.20 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $66.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $366.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $366.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $513.57 million, with estimates ranging from $490.65 million to $536.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,187. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $101,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

