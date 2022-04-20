$79.79 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $79.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $80.02 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $71.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $320.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.81 billion to $323.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $344.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $340.39 billion to $352.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $537.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,819. The company has a market cap of $505.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $500.11 and a 200-day moving average of $473.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

