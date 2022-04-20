88mph Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.53 or 0.00047400 BTC on major exchanges. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and $182,663.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00033771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00103768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

