$94.93 Million in Sales Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) will post sales of $94.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.76 million to $97.10 million. comScore reported sales of $90.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $391.78 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $420.45 million, with estimates ranging from $409.49 million to $431.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCOR. Truist Financial cut their price target on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on comScore in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCOR stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.42. 417,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $218.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.22. comScore has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 200,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in comScore by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 595,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in comScore by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

