975 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $390.76. The stock had a trading volume of 405,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,702. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $350.99 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

