$997.13 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will report $997.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $968.93 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $782.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND traded up $6.01 on Thursday, hitting $86.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average is $112.45. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $78.62 and a 52 week high of $145.89.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.