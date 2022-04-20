Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$ EPS and its FY22 guidance to at least $4.70 EPS.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $119.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.49. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

